While some Vancouverites had hoped for a white Christmas, not everyone is excited about the idea of a snowy New Year's Eve.

December's weather has been a reminder of just how much any snowfall can disrupt public transit and render city streets treacherously slippery.

The City of Vancouver says it's expecting two to five centimetres of snow on Saturday night, with flurries stopping just before the midnight countdown.



That kind of weather on top of the regular challenges of getting home by taxi or public transit on New Year's Eve could be a recipe for disaster — but TransLink says it has a plan.

Preparations underway

Spokeswoman Anne Drennan said the authority's weather response has been "ramped up" since the first big snowfall of the year earlier this month.

"Everything is monitored very closely to ensure there's no ice build-up on any trolley wires for the buses, on any tracks or switches for the train system, and making sure bus routes are salted," she said.

"So should there be flurries on New Year's Eve, we'll be ready and our snow plan will be in full operation."

Drennan said it's difficult to anticipate what wait times could look like, especially during peak hours — even despite TransLink's preparations.

"We'll get you where you want to go, but there may be some delays, so a little bit of patience doesn't hurt," she said.

Drennan also offered up some practical advice for partygoers.

"You might want to leave your high heels at home — or at least, have them in your bag but pack some winter boots."

Coordinating with the city

Drennan said TransLink works directly with the City of Vancouver to clear key transit routes.

"We talk to the city about particular routes that our bus operators are noting as being particularly icy or need almost immediate salting or plowing," she said.

"They try to prioritise bus routes wherever possible. Sometimes, depending how much snow there is, it can be hard for them to keep up."

City officials say crews are preparing for the snow by salting streets on Friday evening.

Salting trucks, hand-salting crews and snowplows were deployed early Saturday morning, and additional city staff will on hand as of 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Keeping with a 41-year tradition, all TransLink services are free between 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

SeaBus, SkyTrain and city buses will run more frequently and will have extended hours.

See TransLink's website for a full list of changes.