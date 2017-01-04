How desperate were Vancouverites to get their hands on the free salt being offered at 10 city fire halls?

Really desperate, as it turns out.

People fill their buckets with free salt at Firehall 13 in the Riley Park neighbourhood. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

One person was caught in the middle of the night attempting to load up a truck and garbage cans — even though the publicly stated opening time was 9 a.m. PT.

Others showed up an hour in advance and long salt lines formed around the fire halls.

By 10 a.m. the salt was gone, leading some to describe the situation as a #saltcrisis on social media.

The City of Vancouver says more salt will be arriving this afternoon but that people will now be restricted to one bucket instead of two.

This is the lineup of people waiting to pick up free salt at fire hall number 14 on Venables Street pic.twitter.com/55bilMkcjM — @FarrahMerali

Some folks are getting creative while waiting for the salt to arrive. There are more than 100 people in line now pic.twitter.com/OQCfQpzkGW — @FarrahMerali

Vancouverites get free salt1:04

Only in Vancouver is the shortage of free salt a #saltcrisis, a source of journalistic outrage, and the sign of need for a change in gov’t. — @LesliBoldt

It's now unclear whether any salt will be arriving at fire hall number 14. @CityofVancouver says there's no more pic.twitter.com/amcvgVRpzQ — @FarrahMerali

Huge response to limited supply of salt at 10 firehalls = very low supply. Salt/sand coming in afternoon: pls take 1 bucket max only! pic.twitter.com/hxQhFAt1pG — @CityofVancouver