How desperate were Vancouverites to get their hands on the free salt being offered at 10 city fire halls?

Really desperate, as it turns out.

free salt

People fill their buckets with free salt at Firehall 13 in the Riley Park neighbourhood. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

One person was caught in the middle of the night attempting to load up a truck and garbage cans — even though the publicly stated opening time was 9 a.m. PT.

Others showed up an hour in advance and long salt lines formed around the fire halls. 

By 10 a.m. the salt was gone, leading some to describe the situation as a #saltcrisis on social media.

The City of Vancouver says more salt will be arriving this afternoon but that people will now be restricted to one bucket instead of two.

Vancouverites get free salt1:04