An ice storm has left thousands without power in the Fraser Valley overnight.

BC Hydro estimates around 6,000 customers are in the dark after a day of freezing rain left much of the region coated in a layer of ice.

At the peak, over 10,000 customers were without power based on information from BC Hydro's website.

Environment Canada is warning residents in the western and central parts of the region to prepare for the conditions, as highways, parking lots and sidewalks may be icy Friday morning.

This rural area of Abbotsford, in the dark due to a power outage, was also covered in a thick layer of ice. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fire and hydro crews were busy dealing with several back-to-back calls for fallen power lines and branches in Abbotsford and Mission overnight.

According to BC Hydro, the weather conditions and extensive damage may result in longer outages for some customers.

They said crews have been dispatched to most of the affected areas, but restoration times may vary.