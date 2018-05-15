Fraser Valley threatened by flooding

Residents in some unprotected flood plain areas in the Township of Langley are under evacuation alert, as the Fraser River water level rises, while three residences in Chilliwack are now under evacuation order.

The Township of Langley issued the alert on Tuesday morning, for people in the northwest Langley and Glen Valley areas, as well as Brae Island and McMillan Island, after the water depth at the Mission gauge measured 5.5 metres.

According to Langley Township general manager of engineering Ramin Seifi, the affected areas would be ordered evacuated if the Mission gauge reaches 6.3 metres. About 260 properties, mostly farms, are affected.

"It could happen, based on current projections," said Seifi, saying the water is expected to rise until May 22. "The forecasts are saying it will likely reach the 2012 levels, that would be in the range of 6.5 - 6.7 metres at Mission."

Seifi said flooding in the unprotected flood plain areas is relatively common — there was flooding in 2007 and 2012.

Meanwhile in Chilliwack, three homes have now been placed under evacuation order at Carey Point, while the rest of the properties in the area remain under evacuation alert.

Seifi said water threatening the region is separate from the intense flooding happening in B.C.'s southern Interior — the Fraser River system is fed by regions farther north, like Prince George and Williams Lake.

Areas in the Township of Langley's unprotected flood plains have been issued an evacuation alert, as the Fraser River is expected to rise in the coming week. (Township of Langley)

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker