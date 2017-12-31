Hydro crews in the Fraser Valley continue to work on restoring power to thousands of customers after back-to-back storms hit the area earlier this week.

For some households, it will be their third day without electricity, after freezing rain left thick layers of ice in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack--the hardest hit areas, according to BC Hydro.

For the latest on power outages, check BC Hydro

The company said all substations in the area were operational by late Saturday night and that around 115,000 customers had their power restored.

Around 8,000 British Columbians were still without power early Sunday morning, following three days of scattered outages.

Hydro said many of their crews are still dealing with frozen equipment and downed power lines.