Tens of thousands of people living in the Fraser Valley, an area of southwest B.C., will be waking up to their third day without power Saturday as B.C.Hydro crews work to restore service to about 36,000 remaining customers.

Dozens of outages caused by fallen trees and downed power lines left nearly 100,000 customers in the dark as of Friday evening. The company said Abbotsford and Mission were some of the hardest hit areas.

Crews continue to make progress on #FraserValley restoration but we're seeing some tough conditions due to the #bcstorm damage and challenging and unsafe access. Crews will be working through the night but some customers will remain out overnight as repairs continue. — @bchydro

Freezing rain coated the region, prompting police in Abbotsford to urge residents to stay indoors until the weather changes.

Drivers who need to hit the road are advised to drive extremely carefully, watching for black ice and fallen debris.

A fire engine blocks off a street in Aldergrove, a community on the western edge of Abbotsford, after a power line came down onto the road late Friday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Southern Interior cold and icy

A storm system in the Kootenay-Boundary area of the province also caused a number of outages.

As of Saturday morning around 5,400 customers in the region of southern B.C. near the Washington border, were still without power, according to the utitlity company FortisBC.

There, the storms caused extremely slippery road conditions and many vehicle incidents.

On Friday, police confirmed the body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from Arrow Lake.

The child was in a vehicle that veered off the road Wednesday during adverse road conditions, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.