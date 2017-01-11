Outreach workers say they are doing everything they can to make sure those sleeping on the streets have some kind of shelter as temperatures plunge to dangerous lows.

On Tuesday night, temperatures in Abbotsford reached lows of - 4 C, with a windchill of -15 C, and that cold isn't going away. Temperatures as low as - 8 C are expected for Wednesday evening.

Les Talvio, the executive director at the Cyrus Centre for homeless and vulnerable youth and the extreme weather co-ordinator for Abbotsford, says this is a very dangerous time for those living outside.

"We've found people in desperate situations," he said. "You're going to suffer frostbite, you're going to go to sleep and not going to wake up. We've seen that happen already in the Fraser Valley this winter."

The B.C. Coroners Service said the death of a 51-year-old woman in Chillwack in December was likely linked to cold weather.

Talvio said one improvement has been the use of an outreach van which has been been going out seven nights a week. The van provides transportation to different shelters and a chance to engage with people who are isolated on the streets, he said.

He said while the community response has been positive, there's still a need for for donations of winter jackets, blankets, gas cards or other financial donations.

He added that rides are available if needed via the outreach team at 604-859-5773.

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled Fraser Valley homeless outreach team prepares for plunging temperatures