Fraser Health's two supervised consumption facilities, in Surrey, B.C., will no longer be restricted to injections.

Health Canada has approved the ability of site staff to also monitor oral and intra-nasal drug use.

It's the first time such an exemption has been granted in Canada.

"The ability to supervise the consumption of substances, whether by injection, oral or intra-nasal methods, means more overdoses will be reversed and more lives will be saved," said provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall in a news release from Fraser Health.

"In addition, staff at both sites will have greater opportunities to engage with people and connect them to treatment services when they are willing to access them."

SafePoint, on 135A Street, opened on June 8.

Since then, it has seen 1,079 visits by 203 people.

During that time, staff have reversed 19 overdoses and there have been no deaths.

The Quibble Creek Sobering and Assessment Centre on 94A Avenue began to provide supervised consumption services exclusively to its clients on June 20.