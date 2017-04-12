The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says suspended Victoria Police Chief Frank Elsner has asked for further investigation into allegations of misconduct against him.

A final report in March indicated discipline proceedings would go forward on allegations of misconduct against Elsner.

"He has a right under the police act to make a request to the discipline authority for further investigation," acting deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler said.

Spindler says she can't comment on what requires further investigation, but she says discipline proceedings related to the allegations will be on hold until this latest probe is finished in May.

Multiple counts of discreditable conduct Elsner faces related to unwanted physical contact and behavior with female staff are not affected.

They are scheduled to be sent to a discipline hearing later in April.

Elsner has been suspended with pay since April of 2016.

In 2015, the police complaint commissioner ordered an external investigation after allegations surfaced that Elsner had exchanged inappropriate messages on Twitter with a member of another police department who was also the spouse of a subordinate Victoria Police officer.

