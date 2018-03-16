Four months later, 78-year-old veteran reunited with lost medals

A 78-year-old veteran from Surrey has been reunited with nine military medals he lost while attending a Remembrance Day ceremony in November.

Zora Singh Tatla realized his medals were no longer on his lapel after he rode his scooter home in the pouring rain.

He said his family helped him scour an area of Surrey in hopes of finding them — but they came up empty handed.

The medals, which had been earned over 28 years of service in the Indian military, were turned into Surrey RCMP about a month ago.

RCMP said they don't know the identity of the Good Samaritan who returned them.