RCMP are investigating an overnight three-vehicle crash in South Surrey.

It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Croydon Drive and 24 Avenue.

In a statement, RCMP said there are 'potentially life-threatening injuries' to one of the patients involved in the collision. That patient was transported by air ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital.

Three other people were also involved in the accident and were taken to two other local hospitals.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as investigators work at the scene.

East and westbound lanes of 24 Avenue will be closed between the Highway 99 overpass and 160 Street, and southbound and northbound traffic on Croydon Drive will also be shut down.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.