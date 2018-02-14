A founding member of Nanaimo Search and Rescue (NSAR) has died while snowmobiling near Whistler on Feb. 10.

NSAR president Carly Trobridge said Karl Baker served 15 years before retiring from the volunteer team 10 years ago.

"Karl was a dedicated member of NSAR," she said. "Leaving behind a lasting impact on the formation of our team."

Died on snowmobile trip

Baker had been snowmobiling with a group near Mount Callaghan near Whistler when he stopped on a cornice that suddenly gave way.

RCMP were notified that the ledge of snow had collapsed, sweeping the snowmobiler about 75 metres down a slope.

Baker was partially buried in snow and police say other snowmobilers in the area dug him out and began CPR until rescuers arrived.

Trobridge said Baker was an avid outdoorsman, "(He) always held safety and avalanche education in high regard and as key pieces of safe travel in the backcountry. Karl will be deeply missed"

He was a common-law husband and stepfather to three children

His family said in a statement provided to CHEK News, "aside from being a strong family man the only thing he loved equally was the great outdoors. Hunting, motorcycle trips, camping ... and his favourite sport of all: mountain rides on his snowmobile."