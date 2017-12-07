A human foot has been discovered in the Jordan River area northwest of Sooke, B.C.

Sooke RCMP say a man was out walking his dogs around 8 a.m. Thursday, when one of them came across the foot, which was still in a shoe and had part of the leg attached.

The man contacted police, who attended the scene along with an assistant coroner from the B.C. Coroner's Service.

The body part has been seized and the area searched.

The investigation is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroner's Service, which will work to identify the deceased and determine cause of death.

This is the 14th foot found along the B.C. coastline since 2007. The most recent was in February 2016 at Botanical Beach, approximately 74 kilometres north of Sooke.