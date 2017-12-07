Police now believe a woman who disappeared in Surrey almost six months ago may have been a victim of homicide.

San Li "Sandy" Liao, 54, was reported missing by her family on May 29. She was last seen leaving her workplace in the 14900 block of 54A Avenue a day earlier.

"Police have conducted an extensive investigation to locate Ms. Liao, but she remains missing and foul play is suspected in her disappearance," said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, which has taken over the investigation.

Liao's daughter, Cindy Cheng, spoke Tuesday at a new conference in Surrey, saying her mother's disappearance is out of character. (Surrey RCMP)

"There have been no other cases like Ms. Liao's that have been reported to the police, and investigators continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining."

Liao's green 2000 Toyota Sienna was located in the area of the Guildford Recreation Centre the day she was reported missing.

She is described as an Asian woman, five feet one inch tall, 110 pounds, with a thin build, long shoulder length hair, brown eyes and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.