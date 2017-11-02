Winter has arrived in B.C., and that means it's time to turn up the heat. But FortisBC says much of the energy used to heat homes is being wasted by inefficient structures.

"A lot of people don't realize this, but over 55 per cent of the amount of energy in your home is used to heat it," said Carol Suhan, manager of energy conservation management for FortisBC.

Suhan said the average B.C. home's leaks are equivalent to a window being open year-round.

FortisBC is working to teach British Columbians about the inefficiencies that exist in their homes, in an attempt to help them save money on their bills and reduce wasteful energy output.

This initiative won't just save money for their customers, but it will also save money for FortisBC; if the demand for energy decreases, less infrastructure is needed to support it.

Glen Cheetham, the sustainability services supervisor with the City of Kamloops, said one of the city's goals is to help the community be more energy efficient and subsequently reduce the amount of energy it consumes.

"For our climate change mitigation strategies, we need to reduce the amount of emissions we produce as a community" Cheetham said.

"It's expensive. We're certainly very reliant on it and it produces greenhouse gas emissions."

Testing the average home

FortisBC visited Cheetham's home to prove just how inefficient the average home is in the city.

When Cheetham moved into his 1981 home, he did a self-audit, checking for leaks in windows and doors. He said he also improved some weather stripping on the home.

Even so, FortisBC told Cheetham the leaks in his home are equal to leaving a mid-size window open all day, every day. But they also said that's the standard for your average home.

"That's a concern for sure," Cheetham said.

Solving the problem

"Walk around your house and feel for the drafts. Take note of condensation around windows," Suhan said.

Suhan said purchasing window film and caulking to seal cracks and leaks is a good short-term solution for people who can't afford to renovate every inefficient space in their home.

With files from Jenifer Norwell