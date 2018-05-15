Frozen John is getting a cool new look after Fort St. John council voted to revamp the city's mascot.

Last year, the northern city conducted a community survey looking for input on their elf mascot.

While there were suggestions of replacing Frozen John with a hockey-playing moose, the community rallied in favour of the elf.

On Monday night, council voted (with one vote against) to give the elf — who has been wearing a blue toque, green mitts and bright orange jacket — a "friendlier, updated" look.

Out with the old ... (City of Fort St. John )

Ryan Harvey, the communications coordinator for the city, said the new mascot will be branded with the city colours and city logos but will still be recognizable as Frozen John.

"We've gotten a lot of feedback from the community throughout this process that they'd like to see Frozen John kept," Harvey said.

"So it's just a refresh, and a way for the community to get involved and still create a recognizable mascot that relates back to the community."

The makeover is estimated to cost $6,930.

... and in with the new. (City of Fort St. John)

Harvey says the new Frozen John will make his debut at this summer's Canada Day celebrations or the Santa Claus parade, depending on manufacturing timelines.

With files from Daybreak North.