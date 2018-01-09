The owner and operator of a Fort St. John taxi company wants to double his fleet — to two vehicles.

Bernard Thompson is the owner, operator and sole driver of Bernard's Taxi, which he set up in 2012 after hearing complaints about a taxi shortage in the northeastern B.C. city.

At the time, there was only one taxi company in operation.

The competition now expanded to four, including Thompson's.

Bernard Thompson wants to add one new vehicle and driver to his one-man taxi fleet. (Bernard's Taxi)

In order to expand, Thompson needs approval from B.C.'s Passenger Transportation Board, which regulates commercial vehicle operations in the province.

To bolster his appeal, he is seeking letters of support from the community to prove there is a need. He is going door-to-door asking for support, and has set a goal of 900 signatures.

"I believe that if I can get that many letters and send them into the Ministry then they can look at that and, you know, give me a serious thought," he said.

In 2016, the Passenger Transportation Board denied a request from Grande Prairie-based Yellow Cab to operate 21 taxis to Fort St. John. The board cited a lack of evidence that Fort St. John could support such a large number of new cabs.

With files from Audrey McKinnon