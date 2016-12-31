Pain hit Lawrence Ravanelli on Dec. 23, so his family loaded him in the car and headed to the hospital in Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. They thought he was having a heart attack.

Ravanelli, 46, lives in a farm about a 30-minute drive east of Fort. St. John.

It turned out that his infected appendix needed removal, but no surgeons were available in Fort St. John, so he had to be flown south to Prince George for surgery.

Small town B.C. has a doctor shortage, health authorities say, and no surgeon is even on call in Fort St. John between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4, 2017

Health officials concede they struggle to find surgeons in remote area over the holidays — any time of the year.

As a result, Ravanelli was forced on a harrowing medical odyssey amd barely made it home for Christmas.

"It was a horrible ordeal ... there's nobody on call," Ravanelli said. "There's tens of thousands of people here."

Surgeons all on holiday at once

The Northern Health region is the size of France, serving 350,000 people with too few doctors.

The Northern Health Authority conceded it's difficult to find a surgeon in this region between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4.

"There are times when on-call surgeon coverage is not available," said Andrea Palmer, a spokeswoman for Northern Health in a statement to CBC.

"Christmas and New Years are particularly challenging holiday times to obtain coverage."

Palmer said the health authority works with BC Ambulance to ensure that patients are transferred to appropriate hospitals when needed. She added that the authority is trying to recruit surgeons to fill vacancies.

On Dec. 23 Lawrence Ravanelli's family rushed the pain-stricken man toward the Fort St. John hospital and finally connected with a ambulance on the way, after it passed them once. (Andrea Kobliuk Martin)

And she can't promise this does not happen at other times during the year.

Ravanelli said the doctor shortage nearly ruined his Christmas.

"If a surgeon was on duty in Fort St. John I could of had surgery and recovered safely with the presence of my kids," said Ravanelli.

His two kids had come to visit him for the holidays. His daughter lives in Grande Prairie, Alta. with her mother and his son lives in Hudson's Hope, about 87 kilometres west of Fort St. John.

Instead, after his surgery in Prince George, he made his own way back home, frantic to be with his son and daughter on Dec. 25.

He made it, but looking back he realizes — over and above the $338 in flight and taxi costs — he risked his life to do it.

The odyssey

The night the pain started, the family of four bundled into the car and drove to Fort St. John.

His daughter, Emily Ravanelli, 13, sat in the back as her mom drove.

"I was scared because I thought he wouldn't make it. He was having trouble breathing," said Emily. Her mother kept Ravanelli talking to keep him conscious.

On the way, the family called 911 and an ambulance was dispatched, but it passed them on the highway.

When the family and the ambulance finally connected, and Ravanelli was loaded inside, the family thought he'd get help. But it wasn't that simple.

Lawrence Ravanelli's family watched as he was loaded into an ambulance, thinking he was headed to hospital for treatment. It turned out to be less simple. (Andrea Kobliuk Martin)

In Fort St. John, there were no surgeons available.

So Ravanelli was airlifted to Prince George, where he had an operation Christmas Eve day, around 3:30 p.m.PT.

After a restless night on morphine he insisted the hospital release him at 4:30 a.m. PT on Christmas Day.

A friend had booked him a WestJet flight last minute.

He was frantic to get home. He had not done his Christmas shopping. And he was not thinking straight.

"They did say it was not wise and I'd have to sign a form," said Ravanelli.

He recalls having "a hard time" finding his way out of the hospital.

"I just wanted to get back to my family for Christmas."

Lawrence Ravanelli has to be roused after he fell asleep at the airport, full of morphine, trying to make his way home to Fort St. John on Christmas Day. (Lawrence Ravanelli)

Nobody escorted Ravanelli, still on painkillers, as he tried to get outside to find a taxi. Once outside, the hospital door shut and locked behind him.

He waited for a cab for more than an hour, wearing sandals.

He passed out at the airport, but finally boarded at 7 a.m. PT flight.

Then he flew to Vancouver, waited another hour, and flew home to Fort St. John.

He got home — stapled together, full of morphine and worse for wear — around 11 a.m. PT on Christmas Day.

Emily, 13, Lawrence, 46, and Attilio Ravanelli, 18, stand together. They are all relieved that the holiday ended without tragedy. (Andrea Kobliuk Martin)

Ravanelli wants to know why there were no surgeons available in Fort St. John, so he could have recovered near his home, and not risked all to get back to his tree, turkey and children.

Lack of doctors in rural B.C. endemic

The lack of surgeons in Fort St. John B.C. has been a concern for years.

In 2013, the B.C. Medical Journal reported there were only 158 general surgeons practicing in B.C., making the province 74 surgeons short of the national average at that time.

Some communities have become so desperate for medical staff they've begun recruiting.

Scotch Creek B.C. offered a $5,000 reward to find a doctor to work in the mall interior town, even putting up wanted posters.

Lawrence Ravanelli shows off the wound from his appendix surgery. (Attilio Ravenelli)