Fort St. John sets record for March precipitation

Fort St. John, B.C., has just experienced its snowiest/wettest ever March.

More than 95 millimetres of precipitation fell on the northern B.C. city last month, topping the 1963 record of 73.2 millimetres.

Lisa West, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the area usually sees an average of 23.7 millimetres of snow and rainfall during that time period.

"It's really based on how the weather pattern sets up, what is driving weather systems from the Pacific into the Interior, what track they take," she said.

West blames an Arctic front in the Peace region for the record-breaking precipitation.

"When you have cold Arctic air in place, that frontal zone creates an additional source of lift in the area and then you get these weather systems that move in off the Pacific across the province, interact with that frontal zone and create higher precipitation events," she said.

City working to clear snow

Fort St. John communications director Ryan Harvey was vacationing in Mexico when the majority of the snow fell.

"We still have a lot of snow," Harvey said. "Looking outside my window right now, some of the snow banks are four or five feet tall."

Harvey said crews are working full-time to clean up the additional snowfall.

The City keeps an extra $500,000 on reserve in the event of major snowfall years like this one. Harvey said they haven't had to use the reserve funds yet, however the City has gone through it's entire annual budget for snow removal.

With files from Audrey McKinnon