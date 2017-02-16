A middle school in Fort St. John, B.C., was locked down for several hours Thursday morning in what police described as a "precautionary measure."

Sgt. Dave Tyreman of the Fort St. John RCMP said Dr. Kearney Middle School was locked down by the school district while police investigated an undisclosed incident related to the school.

Tyreman said police do not believe there is any immediate safety threat.

"We don't want anybody to panic," Tyreman said. "This, just so everybody knows, is a precautionary measure."

Police asked parents and public to refrain from attending the school Thursday morning.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.