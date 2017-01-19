Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman wants to know why her city's bid to provide fire dispatch services in northeastern B.C. was rejected in favour of a company on Vancouver Island.

"If this goes forward, we will have no dispatch capacity in northeast British Columbia for any emergency service," said Ackerman. "So, the city is asking, basically, are we able to dispatch to our own community and what would the implications be?"

Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says she doesn't know why her city's bid to provide fire dispatch services for northeast B.C. was rejected. (City of Fort St. John)

The decision was made in closed meetings by the Peace River Regional District and finalized by a vote of 7-5 on Jan. 12..

Currently, 911 fire emergency calls go to either the Fort St. John or Dawson Creek fire departments, who then send out a local crew.

Under the new system, fire departments in the northeast will be dispatched by the North Island 911 Corporation, out of Campbell River.

Opponents to the 911 dispatch move worry crews in Campbell River won't have enough familiarity with back roads in northeastern B.C. to effectively send out crews. (Google Maps)

PRRD board chair Brad Sperling said he voted in favour of North Island 911 because of safety concerns with Fort St. John's bid.

"I had concerns with some of their levels of service and safety and those questions couldn't be answered for me," he said in an interview with CBC Daybreak North.

When asked what those concerns were, he declined to elaborate until all documents related to the decision are made public.

Ackerman said the city is going to be looking very closely at the documents when they are released, adding she's worried the decision was made based more on money than anything else.

"I would like to express council's pride in our fire department," she said in a statement.

"I am very disheartened and disappointed that a decision based on dollars is now being defended at the expense of the reputation of these dedicated people."

Advanced mapping technology

Ackerman also worried about the security of having dispatch come from so far away.

"If there was, god forbid, an incident that took out communications on the Island or the Lower Mainland, how would our calls be handled?" she asked.

North Island 911 Corporation president Larry Samson said he's confident in the level of service his organization can provide to the northeast.

911 calls from northeast B.C. are initially handled by E-Comm in Vancouver. Fire emergencies are then transferred to dispatch services in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek but will soon be centralized on Vancouver Island. (E-comm)

"The technology that we have nowadays pretty well allows us to be dispatched from anywhere in the world," he said in an interview with CBC Radio West.

"The mapping that we use allows us to put in local landmarks, it allows us to put in any kind of identification markers... so we have no concerns."

Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighters Association president Matt Crompton said he's worried the new dispatchers won't have the local knowledge needed to send help quickly.

"Because of the vicinity of the province that we live in and all the oil patch roads and stuff, it's sometimes difficult for callers to let us know exactly where they are," he said.

"Trying to describe to someone that you're 100 miles up the highway ... 20 kilometres on the left and 15 in on the right to someone in Campbell River with no knowledge of oil patch roads is pretty difficult."

