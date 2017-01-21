Times have been tough for Fort St. John's North Peace Gymnastics Association.

After a fire ripped through the club's old gymnasium, it had to downgrade to a small hotel ballroom — and membership dwindled.

"We probably lost close to 50 per cent of our membership," said director Stephanie Engelmyer. "We just aren't able to cater to older ages in the facility that we're in now."

The club has made due with the tight space for more than a year — but it won't have to for much longer. The team is officially moving into a new fitness centre this summer, for good.

Engelmyer says the good news couldn`t have come soon enough.

"There was a lot of emotions," she said. "Everybody was really, really happy. The gymnasts are excited to be able to train to their full potential again."

Downsizing

The club's old gymnasium at the North Peace Arena was hit by a fire in July, 2015. While damage was minimal, the team's space took the largest hit.

Fort St. John firefighters work to tackle a big fire in the gymnasium area of the North Peace Arena Saturday. (Fort St. John Fire Department)

They moved into the Stonebridge Hotel — but it was a considerable downgrade.

"We had to cancel our trampoline and tumbling program," said Engelmyer. "We've had to kind of restructure our program offerings to basically target a younger age group to 12 and under, so it left a lot of teens without a facility to train in."

But she says the old programs will be added back, and that they will also expand their offerings. She says they will bring in new programs for teens, and children with special needs.

The space, located at the Stirling Gymnastic Centre, will open this summer. But Englemyer says it'll be especially useful a little later on in the year.

"It's really cold here in the winter, so we need a space where kids can go where they can have fun."

With files from CBC's Radio West

