A 51-year-old Toronto man is in custody after allegedly causing a "disturbance" that led to the airport in Fort St. John, B.C. being evacuated Tuesday.

The man has been charged with mischief, uttering threats and assault.

RCMP say they received a report of a disturbance at the North Peace Regional Airport at around 6 p.m. MST. The man was arrested without incident.

Gordon Duke, managing director of North Peace Airport Services, said the man had been denied boarding on an outbound flight.

"Due to his unruly behaviour, RCMP were called," Duke said. "Out of an abundance caution, and concern for the safety of the public and the staff, a decision was made to evacuate."

Around 20 staff and fewer than a dozen passengers were affected by the evacuation, Duke said, as the plane had already taken off and no other flights were landing.

"We were fortunate we were between flights," he said. "All in all, the incident was handled very well."

Duke said staff airport and airline staff who were involved will be debriefed to review the incident.

RCMP say the man charged remains in custody but can be released upon receipt of a $10,000 cash deposit by the courts.