One of Fort Nelson, B.C.'s biggest boosters is in hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle crash last week.

According to family, Kristi Leer was traveling between Fort St. John and Chetwynd early Nov. 9 when her vehicle went off the road. Conditions were icy at the time.

'Nobody loves her town as much as Kristi does.' - Ramona McDonald

Leer suffered a severed spinal cord and broken collar bone. The crash also left her without feeling below her chest, though doctors say it may yet return.

She was taken to hospital in Dawson Creek and then moved to Vancouver for surgery.

The incident has motivated friends to rally for Leer the way she's rallied for her community over past years.

"Nobody loves her town as much as Kristi does," said Ramona McDonald, one of the people behind a fund raising effort to provide support and travel costs for Leer and her family as she recovers.

"When Fort Nelson had no economy, Kristi's been out there fighting."

In 2016 Leer took part in a trip to Ottawa to advocate for the approval of liquefied natural gas projects that would provide jobs in northeast B.C. (Kristi Leer)

In 2016, Leer helped organize pro-liquefied natural gas rallies in Fort St. John and Fort Nelson in 2016, designed to draw attention to the need for new jobs and investment in the region.

She also traveled to Ottawa with other community members to advocate for the approval of projects related to the industry.

A mother of two, Leer said her advocacy was motivated by a desire to see her hometown survive. Community leaders estimate Fort Nelson, with a population of under 5,000, has lost roughly 1,000 people over the past year due to a lack of jobs.

Born and raised in Fort Nelson, Leer started operating a pilot car business in 1998. Her fortunes took off in the early 2010s during the oil and gas boom in the region, but began to decline as the work dried up.

Kristi Leer has been traveling throughout northeast B.C. for work while her two children, including daughter Rayanne, stay with their grandmother in Fort Nelson. (Kristi Leer)

In 2016, Leer added traffic control operations to her business, and received certification to teach courses on the subject. She also had to relocate part-time to Fort St. John, commuting nearly 400 kilometres to work there while her children stayed in Fort Nelson with their grandmother.

Following the cancellation of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project this year, Leer told CBC she was worried about Fort Nelson's future.

"I'm scared for my community," she said, adding that by having to move she felt "separated from [my] roots."

She was traveling to teach in Chetwynd when last week's accident occurred.

Over $12,000 has been raised to help Leer and her family in just four days.

"There isn't a day that goes by that Kristi wasn't out there helping somebody," McDonald said.

"She always gave what she had, even when she didn't have much, she still gave to the community and the people around her."

