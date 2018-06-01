Former Vernon B.C., man extradited to face murder charge in his wife's death 3 decades ago

A 57-year-old former Vernon, B.C., man has been extradited from the United States to face charges in the 1986 New Year's Eve stabbing death of his wife.

The B.C. Prosecution Service alleges Paramjit Singh Bogarh conspired with his brother, Narinder Singh Bogarh, to kill Paramjit's wife, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, in November and December of 1986 and then carried out the murder in the couple's home in Vernon.

Paramjit's lawyer Russ Chamberlain told CBC News he will fight the charges and hopes to have his client released on bail at a hearing later this month.

U.S. court documents from Paramjit's extradition hearing earlier this year lay out the Crown's case.

None of the allegations have been proven in Canadian courts.

Paramjit's marriage to Saminder was arranged by her brother in 1983.

The victim's family claimed there was violence in the marriage, and Paramjit was allegedly angry over the amount of dowry he received.

The family claimed at one point in 1986, Paramjit allegedly chased his wife around the home with a knife threatening to kill her, according the the court records.

Later that year Paramjit met his brother, Narinder, in secret in Vancouver.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh was brought to Canada to face charges of murdering his wife after an extradition hearing in California earlier this year. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

In late December Narinder allegedly flew to Kelowna, about an hour's drive from Vernon and rented a hotel room under a false name, the court records state.

On the day of the killing, Narinder allegedly rented a vehicle in Kelowna.

"Saminder was stabbed to death in the bathroom of her home while [the couple's son], who was then two years old, was present in the residence," U.S. court documents state.

The next day, Narinder traveled to Vancouver and sought medical treatment because nerves and tendons on two of his fingers were severed, the documents read.

He then allegedly fled to India instead of returning to Toronto, where he had been living.

Paramjit was initially arrested for his wife's killing by authorities but then released, the documents state.

He moved to the United States later that year after failing to regain custody of his son.

Both men confessed to the killing, prosecutors allege

The RCMP continued to investigate the killing after the Bogarh brothers left Canada.

In 1997 and again in 2000, RCMP officers interviewed Narinder in India.

Narinder "confessed to killing Saminder, although he claimed that he acted alone and that it was his idea to kill Saminder," the documents read.

DNA analysis of blood on Saminder's dress and blood found in Narinder's rental car matched that of one of Paramjit's siblings, according to the documents, which noted Narinder was Paramjit's only sibling in Canada at the time of the killing.

In 1999, Paramjit allegedly admitted to killing his first wife during a meeting with members of his local Sikh temple, the court documents state.

On Jan. 31, 2018, both brothers were charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors are attempting to extradite Narinder from India to face the charges.

'A very, very weak case'

Paramjit's lawyer Russ Chamberlain said his client is a respectful businessman who has a family in California and the support of his religious community.

He said the Crown has "a very, very weak case" against his client.

"The best witness they've got against him is the evidence of a two-year-old child, who apparently was present at the time of the murder, Chamberlain said.

"Good luck getting a conviction on that evidence."

Chamberlain said Paramjit will plead not guilty to the charges when the matter is moved to B.C. Supreme Court.