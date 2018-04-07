Former Surrey, B.C. player among 14 dead in Humboldt Broncos junior hockey bus crash

A hockey player who once played for a junior hockey team in Surrey, B.C., has been identified as one of 14 people who died when the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with another vehicle on Friday.

Jaxon Joseph, who was 20 years old, played for the Surrey Eagles for the 2015-2016 season, said the team's general manager and former head coach Blaine Neufeld.

Neufeld said Joseph was a forward on the team, and he was originally from Edmonton.

"Something particular about Jaxon was that he had a particular smile. He lit up the room," he said.

"His positivity, his excitement, his energy, his work ethic, brought a positive energy and experience to the guys. And I think that's why so many of them are so heartbroken to see the news."

Was lucky enough to call JJ a teammate and my friend. He had the most incredible and brightest personality, and pulled the locker room together. Rest In Peace brother, I’ll miss you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/roiriM7jHN">https://t.co/roiriM7jHN</a> —@mcavoy05

"I think people that aren't part of Junior Hockey can't quite understand how tight these guys can be. The sad part about it is, the bus trips are the ones that are supposed to be special for the boys," said Neufeld.

A tragedy of this nature is something that, in the hockey world "isn't supposed to happen." he said.

"We travel on the bus 30 times a season and I think we take it for granted on our bus that our drivers are so amazing and they get us through the bad weather and the long nights safely."

The RCMP confirmed 14 fatalities and 15 injuries in the collision in Saskatchewan on Friday.