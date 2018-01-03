A former Port Coquitlam city employee has been charged with fraud and theft connected to the embezzlement of thousands of dollars in a tools-for-cash scheme.

Dean Lawrence McIntosh, 51, was the city's facility maintenance coordinator until last spring. Two criminal charges were approved against him in December.

Last April, the city revealed that an unnamed employee had confessed to embezzling $175,000 by buying tools with public funds and then reselling them for cash. The thefts had been going on since 2014.

A whistleblower alerted officials to the scheme in February, and the employee responsible came forward a few days later, according to the city. The worker had had access to several city bank accounts and credit cards.

After a forensic review, the employee repaid all of the stolen money and resigned.

Police investigation

RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin confirmed that the charges for fraud and theft over $5,000 were approved after an investigation into the scheme that began last May. He said he was unable to comment any further while the case is before the courts.

John Leeburn, the city's chief administrative officer, told CBC News that since the theft was uncovered, the city has brought in a new whistleblower policy, reviewed purchasing limits for employees and trained managers in recognizing fraud.

McIntosh earned a base salary $78,802 in 2016, and had a total compensation of $90,428, including benefits and expenses.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Jan. 24.

With files from Karin Larsen