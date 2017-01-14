Multi-Material B.C, the province's recycling pickup organization, has hired ex-military personnel to get collection back up to speed.

December's cold snap left slick roads that were too difficult for larger vehicles to navigate.

"The alleyways I've seen are about as bad as I've ever seen in terms of road conditions," said Allen Langdon, the managing director of Multi-Material B.C.

Multi-Material B.C. has been using four-wheel-drive vehicles to access icy residential lanes in the City of Vancouver. They have also had to deploy outside workers to help with the slick conditions including 5 ex-military personnel. (Multi-Material B.C.)

"The potential for damage to public property or someone getting hurt is definitely high in some areas considering the size of these vehicles," he added.

MMBC has had to hire additional workers to its regular crews including five former military members to drive four-by-four trucks on the narrow, icy roads. It's also been renting extra trucks to help with the backlog for the past 10 days.

Frustration Growing

Some Vancouver residents say their bins have been overflowing for more than a month.

"It's just cans and bottles, all over the place, I actually brought some of it back inside my house," said Michelle Plant, a resident of Vancouver's Cambie Village area.

She said some of her neighbours have resorted to throwing their recyclables into the regular garbage.

Some residents have grown so frustrated with delayed recycling pick up, they have started to put recyclables out with the regular garbage. Multi Material B.C. says they hope warmer weather will improve conditions enough to get collection back to normal next week. ( Rachel Lynn)

Marlyn Shearer, 78, has been waiting five weeks for garbage collection.

"I either want to put it on the street and run over it or bring it down to City Hall," said the Cedar Cottage resident.

After CBC's calls to the city, Shearer's garbage, along with her neighbour's, was picked up immediately. Before CBC's inquiry about the delays, residents were told they would have to wait until Dec. 20.

Getting back up to speed

The city has hired an additional 100 workers just to deal with the backlog caused by the ice and snow.

"It's very challenging trying to navigate these very narrow lane ways, especially in these snowy areas of the city," said Albert Shamess of the City of Vancouver.

One resident in the Cedar Cottage neighbourhood says her garbage was not picked up for more than 5 weeks. It was finally picked up on Friday afternoon after CBC's calls to the City. (Margaret Gallagher, CBC)

Shamess says the city is working diligently to get caught up with the collection backlog.

With warmer weather on the horizon, the city and MMBC are hoping that waste collection will be back up to speed by next week.