Ken Christian was elected the new mayor of Kamloops, winning a landslide victory Saturday night with 64 per cent of the vote for the former city councillor.

Kathy Sinclair and Ray Dhaliwal won the two open council seats.

The byelection was sparked by Peter Milobar's resignation after he was elected as MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson in the May 9 vote.

Christian announced that he would resign his city council seat in order to run for mayor in late May.

He served as a Kamloops city councillor for six years.

Voter turnout was 21 per cent, with 14,731 votes cast.