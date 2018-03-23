The former bookkeeper of a large garden supply company in Surrey has been charged with fraud and theft for allegedly siphoning off more than $200,000 of the business's money.

Surrey RCMP have not named the suspect in order to protect the company's identity, but court documents show that Emily Joanne Montgomery is charged with fraud and theft over $5,000 .

The 64-year-old Langley resident is accused of defrauding a series of numbered corporations doing business as Green Planet Wholesale and Pacific Northwest Garden Supply, among other company names, over two years beginning in August 2011.

Montgomery is accused of defrauding a series of numbered corporations doing business as Green Planet Wholesale and Pacific Northwest Garden Supply in Surrey. (Google Maps)

The investigation began in the fall of 2014, when company representatives came forward with allegations that their bookkeeper had been making unauthorized transfers and overpayments.

It took more than three years of investigation to secure charges against Montgomery. According to police, more than $200,000 had been transferred into accounts she controlled.

"Fraud investigations, particularly involving many transfers or lots of overpayments, are often very complicated because it involves tracking down documentation of payments, working with banks, making court documentation … (and) production orders," RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told CBC News.

Sturko said the decision not to release Montgomery's name was made in consultation with the company.

"We often do consult with companies and victims of crimes if we're going to come out to the media and talk to them, about whether or not they would like to be named or to participate in that. In this case, they didn't wish to be named," she said.

Montgomery was arrested on March 6 and is out on bail while she awaits her next court date on April 17.

With files from Jason Proctor