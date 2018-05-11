Former B.C. Lion Josh Boden arrested again

Former B.C. Lion Josh Boden is in trouble with the law again.

Boden was arrested Wednesday by New Westminster police. He had been the subject of a police search after officers responded to a domestic dispute on Sunday but could not find the man involved in the incident.

The former footballer is facing two counts of assault, failure to comply with conditions and two driving charges.

Boden, 31, remains in custody and has a scheduled court appearance on May 16.

The wide receiver was a promising local high school prodigy who played a handful of games with the B.C. Lions in 2006 and 2007, and one with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009

Over the years he has faced a number of charges including sexual assault and firearms offences.

In 2009 Vancouver police issued a rare warning to the public after Boden was released on bail, saying that he posed "a significant risk to the community."​