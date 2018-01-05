The online mockery of Oregonians pumping their own gas has reached a humorous fever pitch after the state lifted its ban on self-serve gas pumps in some small towns and cities.

The Twitter storm continues to rage, but just up the I-5, two B.C. cities have flown quietly under the radar.

Day 2 of Oregon pumping its own gas pic.twitter.com/L4aPvj9UWp — @ItsUpgrayedd

For decades, Coquitlam and Richmond have banned self-service pumps, despite multiple waves of industry pushback.

In 1980, Coquitlam city council made the decision to keep self-service stations out of the municipality to encourage job creation for youth, according to the city's mayor.

Gas attendant Derek Stobbart is living proof that the decision continues to have an impact nearly 40 years later.

"I've been here for about a year and a half, and it's treated me well, honestly," Stobbart told CBC News. "It's been a good place to look for jobs. Customers come in, and they offer me jobs!"

Derek Stobbart says pumping gas gives him an honest living in Coquitlam — even if some drivers are a little protective of their vehicles. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart says the city has never had a desire to make any significant changes to their rules — despite pushback from Chevron, which recently filed an application to amend Coquitlam's bylaw and permit self-service stations.

"I've been very upfront with them in the past that I don't believe council will do that. We've heard a lot from our residents. There hasn't been an imperative reason for us to change it. There's nothing broken here."

But some drivers aren't too thrilled. At two Coquitlam gas stations on Friday, a number of them could be seen evading pump attendants.

A gas attendant tries to take over fuel pumping duties from a driver in Coquitlam, B.C. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Also, gas stations in the municipality aren't open after midnight, which the mayor admits is another limitation.

According to an email from the director of development services, George Fujii, the city is researching the benefits and drawbacks of its current model, as well as Chevron's request of moving to all self-service.

Staff will provide city council with a recommendation in a report expected later this quarter, he said, and council can choose whether or not to accept it.

Richmond wont make changes

Richmond's bylaw has been reviewed multiple times.

in 2003, industry members argued the bylaw deters development of new and improved stations with additional amenities, like convenience stores, according to city spokesman Ted Townsend.

Staff recommended amending the bylaw to allow adding split-serve stations, saying in a report that it "could have significant economic and community benefits," as well as reduce crime and reduce hazardous emissions.

The City of Coquitlam is set to review the decades-old bylaw early this year. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Council rejected the repeal, Townsend said, and there has been no direction to revisit the issue.

According to the town's mayor, Malcolm Brodie, full service pumps are a benefit to residents with mobility issues — at no extra cost.

"Because of competitive pressures, we get full service in Richmond, and the pricing is set at self-serve rates," he told CBC News.

Let the market decide?

The Canadian Fuels Association, which represents the nation's transportation fuels industry, has had discussions with each city in the past, said Rob Hoffman, the association's director of government and stakeholder relations.

"We prefer for the market to decide, and the market has done a very good job of deciding that all over," he said.

At the close of 2016, there were 11,931 retail gas stations in the country, according to Kent Group Ltd., a London, Ont.-based data, analytics and consulting firm for the downstream petroleum industry.

The firm collected service type data for about 81 per cent of those and found 76.7 per cent were self-service, 7.7 per cent split-service and 15.6 per cent full-service.

With files from The Canadian Press