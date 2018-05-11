Forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C., under control

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a 30 hectare forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson in Northern B.C. is under control.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the Emergency Operations Centre was activated because of the fire's proximity to the town.

It issued a local state of emergency and an evacuation order for an area west of the town in the Radar Road area, but has rescinded the order, noting it is safe for any evacuated residents to return to their homes.

30 hectare fire

The wildfire service tweeted Friday afternoon that its personnel were responding to the fire with members of Fort Nelson's Volunteer fire department. airtankers and a helicopter.

It said the fire is believed to be human-caused.

BCWS personnel currently responding with the Fort Nelson Volunteer Fire Dept. to a ~30 ha <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> that’s ~2 km west of Radar Road, which is west of Fort Nelson. Airtankers and 1 helicopter are on scene. Fire is believed to be human-caused. —@BCGovFireInfo

The area has been under an open burn restriction since Saturday, May 5 due to hot, dry conditions.

Category 2 open fires — which include open burning of any materials, fireworks, burning barrels and grass fires — are currently prohibited within the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson fire zones.