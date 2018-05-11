Skip to Main Content
Forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C., under control

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a 30 hectare forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson in Northern B.C. is under control.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says it is safe for area residents to return to their homes

The area west of Fort Nelson was under an evacuation order, which has now been rescinded. (Northern Rockies Regional Municipality)

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the Emergency Operations Centre was activated because of the fire's proximity to the town.

It issued a local state of emergency and an evacuation order for an area west of the town in the Radar Road area, but has rescinded the order, noting it is safe for any evacuated residents to return to their homes.

30 hectare fire

The wildfire service tweeted Friday afternoon that its personnel were responding to the fire with members of Fort Nelson's Volunteer fire department. airtankers and a helicopter.

It said the fire is believed to be human-caused.

The area has been under an open burn restriction since Saturday, May 5 due to hot, dry conditions.

Category 2 open fires — which include open burning of any materials, fireworks, burning barrels and grass fires — are currently prohibited within the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson fire zones.

