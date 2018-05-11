Skip to Main Content
Forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C.

A forest fire is burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C.
 The B.C. Wildfire Service says a 30 hectare forest fire is burning west of Fort Nelson in Northern B.C.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated because of the fire's proximity to the town.

The wildfire service says the fire is believed to be human-caused.

More to come.

