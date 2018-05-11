Forest fire burning west of Fort Nelson, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a 30 hectare forest fire is burning west of Fort Nelson in Northern B.C.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated because of the fire's proximity to the town.

BCWS personnel currently responding with the Fort Nelson Volunteer Fire Dept. to a ~30 ha <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> that’s ~2 km west of Radar Road, which is west of Fort Nelson. Airtankers and 1 helicopter are on scene. Fire is believed to be human-caused. —@BCGovFireInfo

The wildfire service says the fire is believed to be human-caused.

