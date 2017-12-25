Vancouver artist Heather Johnston holds many of the city's stories and memories, captured with her camera lens.

What began as an exploration of the city of her birth turned into a project of more than 100 black-and-white photographs and countless stories from people touched by the places she captures.

Heather Johnston also captures iconic sights of Vancouver, like the Lions Gate Bridge. (Heather Johnston)

Vancouver always had a romantic feel to it, recalled through stories from her parents who reconnected here after the war, she said.

"Their stories about living here, working here, going to school here, partying here — all of those things, that's what inspired me," she told CBC host of North By Northwest Sheryl MacKay.

Pedestrians walk along Pender Street. (Heather Johnston)

As she worked on the project, Johnston collected story after story about the scenes she was photographing from those who offered her their stories: people who had worked on the docks, celebrated at the Sylvia Hotel and walked down Granville Street all shared their memories with her.

"I realize that these images are containers for memory," she said. "For me, it's giving back — the photographs are giving back to people by having them be able to remember and connect to their emotions."

The roller coaster at the PNE. (Heather Johnston)

Timeless feel

Many people ask her if the photographs were taken in the 1940s or 1950s, but Johnston actually took them all within the last decade.

"I try and make them look old but when you start to look deeper at some of the places within it, you can tell," she said.

Heather Johnston photographs common sights around the city like this Save On Meats storefront. (Heather Johnston)

The age of buildings is the biggest giveaway, she explained. Many of the buildings in her photographs were built in the 1970s or 1980s so the shots couldn't possibly have been from the 1940s.

Her way of editing the photos gives them that timeless feel though, she said.

The photos, originally intended for canvas, have layers around the edges that depict old photographs where the lens would cast a shadow.

"I can’t tell you the number of people who have told me stories about living there, having anniversaries there, having drinks there — just being at the Sylvia brings back so many memories for people," says Heather Johnston. (Heather Johnston)

"I have this connection to painting and surface," she said. "The surface of a photograph, I think, is held back by glass over top of it so I want to get it on another surface."

The culmination of all those images have now been put together in a book called For The Love Of Vancouver, which was released earlier this fall.

The Trans Am Totem by Marcus Bowcott. (Heather Johnston)

"There are so many places in Vancouver, it's endless to photograph it," Johnston said. "'I'm still drawn to Vancouver and I'm still going to shoot some more of that."

To hear more, click on the audio link below:

With files from North By Northwest.