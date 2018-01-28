Victoria Camosun College is using the ever-growing food truck trend as a learning opportunity.

The school's Culinary Arts program is using the food truck to give students the opportunity to learn about a fast-growing sector of the food industry, said program head Steve Walker-Duncan.

"The food truck sector of the food services industry is a vibrant and active and really trendy area," said Walker-Duncan.

He said a food truck is an opportunity for aspiring cooks to get into a small business at a very affordable price. With the high cost of rent in B.C., it's an opportunity that has growing appeal.

"We're really excited to be able to provide this learning platform for students across the college."

Camosun chair of Culinary Arts Steve Walker-Duncan says the food truck will be able to service students all over the campus. (Camosun College)

He said conversations about food trucks have taken place at the campus for years, and while the food truck is primarily aimed at culinary students, it can help students in other disciplines.

Students of metal work, automotive repair, plumbing, graphic arts and marketing are all expected to apply their newly acquired skills to the truck.

In order to cater to a wide variety of cuisines, Walker-Duncan said the truck, which was purchased second-hand, has to be modified. The school's automotive department is inspecting it to assess its road worthiness.

"They're going to make sure it is mechanically sound," he said. "Then we will move toward pulling out the old equipment and looking at what we need to modify for counter space and those kinds of things."

Walker-Duncan said students are very excited for the truck to be operational this April. There are areas of the campus where food services aren't easily accessible, and he hopes the truck will change that.

"All of our students are just giddy," he said. "They're really looking forward to getting active on the truck."

With files from All Points West