The humble vegetable will be the star of the dinner plate in 2017, according to one food critic.

Angie Quaale, a gourmet food store owner and chef, told CBC's The Early Edition vegetables are getting lots of love this year.

"They're not just a side dish anymore," she said.

"They're taking up more space on the plate.... People who eat meat or seafood are paying more attention."

Quaale said cauliflower will keep on basking in the limelight, and kale and brussel sprouts will also continue to be popular.

Anything charred or roasted is also going to be big, she added.

Quaale says vegetables are no longer just a side dish but often the focus of the meal. (zestmylemon/Instagram)

Top food trends

According to Quaale, these are a few of 2017's top food trends.

Avocados: avocados are already quite popular, but Quaale said the fruit will be in everything from savory snacks to dessert.

Food critic and chef Angie Quaale predicts avocados will be everywhere in 2017 from breakfast to desserts. (chefjosev/Instagram)

Alternate flours: Quaale predicts non-wheat flours made from foods like coconut and almond will be popular — not just because of allergies but because they're more readily available than they have been and taste great.

These cookies are made with coconut flour. (simona_malkova/Instagram)

Pimento cheese: usually found in sandwiches, the Southern-style cheese spread combines grated cheddar, mayonnaise, and pimento peppers.

Pimento cheese is a spread made with cheese and peppers, commonly made in the Southern United States. (posterohvl/Instagram)

Craft cider: hot on the heels of craft beer, Quaale says craft cider is the next step for discerning brew masters.

Salt Spring Wild Cider offers ciders made from wild apples, pears, berries and plums found on the small island of Salt Spring, near Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Salt Spring Wild Cider)

Reducing food waste: Quaale says people are more conscious than ever of reducing food waste by saving vegetable trimmings, freezing leftovers and shopping in smaller quantities more frequently.

"It's a good way to save food and save some money," she said.

With files from The Early Edition

