Victoria's largest food bank worried high gas prices will affect service

The high price of gas is leading charities and people on low incomes to make some tough decisions.

Do you fill the tank to get to and from work or school or do you buy food?

The largest food bank in Victoria, run by the Mustard Seed Street Church, is dealing with the cost of fuel for its own operations and hearing from clients in need who are struggling to afford gas.

"Whenever there's an increase in essential costs like fuel ... everybody feels it. But the average middle income family that lives paycheque to paycheque doesn't have the option to have this increase in gas," said Janine Bois with Mustard Seed.

"The question we're having now is what happens when families can't afford to pick up food?"

She said they hand out taxi vouchers around Christmas time to help families get their hampers full of food home and regularly give customers tickets for the bus.

"But I don't know if you can see a small family climbing on public transit with the food hamper and bags of food. It's not easy," Bois said.

The organization has given out gas gift cards on an "emergency basis," but she said they may have to figure out a way to provide that service more regularly.

As for its own operations, the non-profit organization has three trucks which pick up food from more than 10 stores every day, according to Bois.

The trucks then go on to distribute those goods to local food banks, and, as those trips start to cost more, the people at Mustard Seed are trying to figure out how to adjust their budget to continue serving the community.

The Mustard Seed food bank has a central hub on Queens Avenue in Victoria, which serves 5,000 each month on average, according toi ts website.

The organization also currently works with over 40 different local agencies to provide access to food in neighbourhoods around the Greater Victoria area.

"We all work together, but fuel is a major cost each year, and it's hitting us hard."

With files from On The Island