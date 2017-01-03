Interior Health says 17 care facilities are dealing with an outbreak of the flu.

It means social activities at the facilities are limited, visitations are restricted and enhanced cleaning practices are in

place.

Spokeswoman Pamela De Bruin says this strain of the flu virus is especially harsh on the elderly, so more outbreaks at care

facilities and increased hospitalization is expected.

She says there have been 86 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in the region so far this season, with 15 flu-related deaths.