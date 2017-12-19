As part of its budget deliberations, the City of Kelowna is considering removing a popular but costly feature to a local indoor water park, B.C.'s only FlowRider surf machine.

The machine at Kelowna's H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre is described as the "ultimate indoor surf simulator." It creates artificial waves, which users ride using boards.

But Kelowna city council has been told the machine is nearing the end of its service life and motor repairs will cost $200,000, so it is debating removing the device altogether.

"It's a great feature, one-of-a-kind," said Jim Gabriel, the city's director of active living and culture.

"But before we make the decision to drop the new motor in, let's take a step back and make sure we're doing the right thing."

The FlowRider is often out of service for months at a time while the city waits for mechanical parts coming from Europe, councillors were told.

The YMCA, which runs the facility, also says the machine is generally only used by a small percentage of people.

City staff have asked if the area could be better utilized with a new training pool. On Thursday, council agreed to spend up to $50,000 to research other options if the FlowRider is removed.

"This is some of the best real estate we have in the city and we should be using it as effectively as we can," said Coun. Luke Stack.

Local champion starts petition

A local teen who has trained on the FlowRider and is among the best in the world at bodyboarding has started an online petition asking council to keep the surf machine.

Jonathan Hintz, 17, recently earned a bronze medal at the 2017 World Flowboarding Championships in Cancun, Mexico and was named Canada's best bodyboarder in 2016 and 2017.

Jonathan Hintz recently placed third at the World Flowboarding Championships in Mexico after training on Kelowna's FlowRider machine. (Jonathan Hintz)

"I just came here and got hooked instantly," said Hintz of his daily training at the H2O Centre.

Hintz sais he was "pretty much heartbroken" when he found out the FlowRider might be shut down for good.

'Would be a huge loss'

"I've almost been raised in this facility. I have easily [spent] over 1,000 hours just on this wave alone. I would hate to see it torn out. It would be a huge loss.

"I don't think the facility realizes the number of people that travel across the world to ride this," he said.

Hintz said if the machine is taken out that "would pretty much bring an end" to his professional bodyboarding career.

"I want to talk to the city about this and show them the opportunities this wave has."

Councillors plan to make a decision about the surf machine within the year.

With files from CBC's Radio West.