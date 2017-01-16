Langford's fire chief is urging the public to stay off the ice on Florence Lake.

A solid layer of ice formed on the small lake within Langford city limits during recent sub-zero temperatures, luring dozens of skaters.

"We don't have the ability to monitor and test the ice," Langford Fire Chief Bob Beckett told On the Island host Gregor Craigie. "Now, with the changing temperatures, it's going to weaken the ice."

Langford's parks department stretched yellow caution tape at the lake and posted signs warning: "Ice not safe ... Keep Off."

But Beckett said many people ignored the warnings.

"I can tell you from having taught ice rescue for many, many years, it is so dangerous," Beckett said. "Once you fall through, it is almost impossible to pull yourself up on top of the ice."

Beckett recommended the Canadian Red Cross guidelines on ice safety for anyone trying to assess whether a frozen water body is safe to walk on.

With files from On The Island.