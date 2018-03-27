Flooding in South Okanagan prompts local state of emergency

Regional officials in the South Okanagan on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency following flooding in the small community of Willowbrook, B.C.

The community is located south of Okanagan Falls and west of Vaseux Lake.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen requested the declaration of state of emergency due to the threat of flooding and possible damage to properties in the vicinity of Kearns Creek, said Paul Edmonds, emergency services director, in a release.

The district says there has already been active sandbagging in the area and precautionary preparedness by the community.

Provincial agencies are on the ground assessing culverts and local dam infrastructure.

Armstrong state of emergency rescinded

Meanwhile, also effective Tuesday, the City of Armstrong rescinded its declared state of emergency following flooding in the North Okanagan late last week.

A number of properties flooded — including a seniors' home — when Meighan Creek rose after a night of heavy rain.

"The seniors' home was really affected, they had two or three inches of water in all of the basement suites," said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

He said a number of residents are in cleanup mode, while others are taking precautions by sandbagging their properties.

Sandbags are still available free of charge at the Public Works Yard on Patterson Avenue.

"It's only March and we normally get our serious flooding in May, so I would ask all residents to prepare as much as they can," said Pieper.

"I am quite sure that this is just the start of many events to happen throughout the spring ... I don't like what I see in the future."