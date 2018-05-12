Flood woes continue in parts of B.C.
Thousands remain under evacuation order; hot weather expected to heighten flood risk
Latest updates:
- 23 local states of emergency have been declared.
- Evacuation orders and alerts issued in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province.
- Officials say 30 rescue events have taken place around Grand Forks, one of the hardest hit areas.
- More flooding expected next week as warm weather arrives.
Thousands have been affected by evacuation orders and some families have been trapped in the rising waters as flooding continues in parts of British Columbia.
In Grand Forks, B.C. — one of the hardest hit areas — officials said there were more than 30 incidents where people were rescued from flooding.
The regional district says an unknown number of people are trapped in their homes, prompting a flyover by emergency officials.
In Osoyoos, the level on Osoyoos Lake has risen dramatically — some say by well over 30 centimetres — flooding low lying streets, homes and basements and triggering a state of local emergency. Evacuations were issued in a number of neighbourhoods Friday evening.
Warm weather is expected to contribute to flooding conditions, melting the heavy snowpacks that feed the swollen streams and rivers in the hard-hit areas.
And it's not just B.C.'s Interior under flood watch. B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the province is closely monitoring water levels in the Fraser Valley on B.C.'s South Coast for any potential flooding.
More than 2,700 people under evacuation order
More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortifying their properties.
The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday including:
- Cariboo Regional District
- Regional District of Central Kootenay
- Central Okanagan Regional District
- Okanagan Indian Band
- Upper Nicola Indian Band
- Lower Nicola Indian Band
- Regional District of Fraser-Fort George
- Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
- Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
- Lower Similkameen Indian Band
- Thompson-Nicola Regional District
The following communities have issued flooding-related evacuation alerts or orders not currently available online:
- Nazko First Nation
- Nooaitch Indian Band
- Westbank First Nation
- Xatśūll First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)
For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding webpage.