The small North Okanagan community of Armstrong, B.C. has declared a state of local emergency following a night of heavy rain and flooding.

Large volumes of water are collecting in low-lying areas and sandbags are being made available to residents at the Public Works Yard on Patterson Avenue.

"There's lots of basements flooded, but the seniors home is the worst right now," said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

"We're just hopeful that we don't get any more rain for the next couple of days."

He said Meighan Creek "rose two feet overnight" and high water is affecting many of the people who experienced flooding last year.

"I'm pretty nervous about the next couple of months to tell you the truth," said Pieper.

"We're in for a long spring, I think."

Residents whose homes are flooded are asked to call City Hall at 250-546-3023.

Naramata residents forced out

Further south, flooding and landslides were also reported Friday in the Okanagan Similkameen.

At least two Naramata residents were forced out of their homes and have been provided with support, according to officials.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is currently on the ground assessing damages.

The KVR Trail is also closed due to a washout south of Arawana Road, above Naramata.

"Please avoid using this trail until further notice, as the extent of damage or risk of further collapse is being assessed at this time," said Paul Edmonds, emergency services supervisor, in a release.

Sandbags are now available at the Oliver Fire Hall in Oliver, at Keogan Park in Okanagan Falls and at the Naramata Fire Hall.

With files from CBC's Radio West and Josh Pagé.