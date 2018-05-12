Flood woes continue in parts of B.C.

Latest updates:

23 local states of emergency have been declared

Evacuation orders and alerts issued in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province

Officials say 30 rescue events have taken place around Grand Forks, one of the hardest hit areas

More flooding expected next week as warm weather arrives

Flooding woes continue for many parts of British Columbia. Thousands have been affected by evacuation orders and some families have been trapped in the rising waters.

In Grand Forks, B.C. — one of the hardest hit areas — officials said there were more than 30 incidents where people were rescued from flooding.

A woman wearing garbage bags around her lower legs gets a lift on a pickup truck bumper over floodwater. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The regional district says an unknown number of people are trapped in their homes, prompting a flyover by emergency officials.

In Osoyoos, the level on Osoyoos Lake has risen dramatically — some say by well over 30 centimetres — flooding low lying streets, homes and basements and triggering a state of local emergency. Evacuations were issued in a number of neighbourhoods Friday evening.

Warm weather is expected to contribute to flooding conditions, melting the heavy snowpacks that feed the swollen streams and rivers in the hard-hit areas.

And it's not just B.C.'s Interior under flood watch. B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said the province is closely monitoring water levels in the Fraser Valley on B.C.'s South Coast for any potential flooding.

More than 2,700 people under evacuation order

More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortifying their properties.

The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday including:

The following communities have issued flooding-related Evacuation Alerts or Orders not currently available online:

Nazko First Nation

Nooaitch Indian Band

Westbank First Nation

Xat'sull First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)

For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding webpage.