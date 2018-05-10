Flood and wildfire review calls for better communication with First Nations

An independent review into last year's devastating wildfires and floods in B.C. has found better communication and coordination is needed with First Nations communities.

The report makes more than 100 recommendations on how the B.C government can improve its response to natural disasters.

Many of the recommendations address issues such as the need to include Indigenous communities as true partners during planning and decision making.

The report also makes a series of recommendations around preventing fires and floods, including a re-evaluation of all 200-year return-period flood elevations and steps to reduce the vulnerability of structures to fires.

A record-breaking season

The province spent $550 million fighting the wildfires, which displaced 65,000 people and destroyed 1.2 million hectares of forest.

No lives were lost, but some residents questioned whether officials did enough to save homes.

The review was conducted by George Abbott, a former B.C. Liberal MLA and Maureen Chapman, a hereditary chief of the Skawahlook First Nation.

They held community consultations and toured damaged areas of the province.

The remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats as a fire burned on a mountain east of Cache Creek, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Independent review necessary

Individual government ministries also conducted their own reviews.

But an independent report was called for because of the severity of the situation, said Doug Donaldson, the minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

"We had internal reports done about how the government responded to these situations and we just felt with the scope and scale of what was experienced that an independent report was justified as well," he said.

The 2017 fires were preceeded by severe flooding in the B.C. Interior. Communities such as Cache Creek, Kelowna, Vernon and Dawson Creek were hit hard.

The fires and floods combined resulted in the largest claim in history — estimated at $400 million — under Canada's Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements.