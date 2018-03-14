2017 B.C. flood response 'appropriate,' says independent review

An independent review of the historic flooding seen last year in much of B.C.'s Interior has concluded that decisions made by provincial officials were "appropriate and operationally sound."

The report, released Wednesday, concluded that a wetter-than-average spring, combined with unusual weather conditions the previous fall and winter, were the primary drivers behind the severe flooding.

The findings conclude that the Okanagan Lake Regulation System, Kalamalka Lake and Nicola Lake were "managed professionally and appropriately by ministry staff."

"When B.C. communities are impacted by flooding or wildfires, we have a responsibility to make sure we are doing all we can to keep residents safe," Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said in a release.

"It's important to review our response actions and determine how we can do better."

Municipalities near Okanagan Lake built protection measures along the lakefront to protect properties from flood waters. (City of Kelowna)

In spring 2017, Okanagan Lake and Kalamalka Lake — along with several local rivers and streams — reached historic levels. The resulting flooding prompted lengthy evacuations and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The province ordered an independent review following the disaster to determine the effectiveness of the ministry's flood response.

65 recommendations

The review — conducted by Associated Environmental Consultants Inc. — looked at the management of lake regulation systems, which include a series of government-operated dams, dikes and drop structures.

While the report determined the response was adequate, it also contains 65 recommendations regarding staffing levels, experience and training, and streamflow forecasting models.

The province says some of the recommendations have already been implemented, while an action plan is being developed to address the remaining recommendations.

The review comes as regional officials warn Interior residents to brace for possible new flooding in the weeks ahead as snow melts and temperatures rise.

New flood concerns

"All the rivers and lakes and creeks are very high at the moment, which is causing us concern," said Paul Edmonds, emergency management program coordinator with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

He said he is already receiving calls from homeowners about groundwater causing problems and is urging residents to take precautions.

"It's the whole area we're worried about," he said.

"If you flooded last year, or you were nearly flooded last year, or you're seeing conditions outside that may lead to flooding, now is the time to act and prepare."

Residents of Holiday Park Resort in Lake Country, B.C., fill sandbags in May 2017. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Emergency Management B.C. has compiled a list of information for homeowners who need to protect their properties.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South and Chris Walker.