Flood preparations underway as water levels rise near Oliver, B.C.

The province has brought in 50 forestry fire fighters to help with flooding north of Oliver and in the nearby community of Willowbrooke in B.C.'s Okanagan.

Both areas are under a local state of emergency, and 148 properties are under evacuation alert because of a fast-flowing creek.

In Oliver, the creek has taken over what was once a road.

The province has brought in 50 forestry fire fighters . (Brady Strachan/CBC)

According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, water levels have temporarily gone down behind Seacrest Hill Road.

This "[reduces] the risk of the road failing and releasing a debris flow into downstream properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road," according a release from the district.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently assessing whether permanent infrastructure can be established to stop water backing up in the area.

Sand and sandbags are available across the regional district in public locations, and residents are advised to start preparing now.

The Okanagan experienced a near-record snow pack this year — and the real spring melt is yet to start.

The Okanagan currently has an extremely heavy snow pack, and the real spring melt has yet to start. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Residents are being advised by the regional district to start preparing for potential flooding. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

With files from Brady Strachan