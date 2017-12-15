Vancouver City Council has installed the flags of three First Nations in recognition of Vancouver's traditional Indigenous territories.

The flags will be permanent fixtures at City Hall's council chambers.

On Wednesday, the city raised the flags of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations. Representatives from each nation were present along with Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Robertson said the gesture was meant to "to permanently acknowledge Vancouver's location on Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh unceded homelands."

Council: proud to say that the flags of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are now permanently displayed in @CityofVancouver Council Chambers. Best quote from @Seculanuxw "This is a seed being planted in the unceded" #MST #Reconciliation pic.twitter.com/mY62druyEm — @andreareimer

The city also approved $350,000 funding for Indigenous-specific arts and cultural programming meant to further the legacy of its Canada 150 programming, which focused on the theme of reconciliation.

The city says the money will go to hiring an Indigenous cultural planner and fund Indigenous-led events.