More than 100 traffic control workers in Vernon, B.C., will line a local highway on Saturday to rally for driver awareness after a flagger was seriously injured when hit by a car.

On Nov. 17 the female flagger was injured just east of Vernon when a driver failed to stop near an active work site.

The woman was air-lifted to Kelowna General Hospital where she remains "fighting very hard," according to the organizer of Saturday's rally.

"Friday was just a horrible, horrible accident," said Michelle Hudson, owner of Integrity Traffic Control Training.

"We have a fellow traffic control person that is seriously injured and we also have a motorist that probably can't even look themselves in the mirror right now."

'Actually driving a weapon'

Hudson is calling on flaggers, first responders, tow truck drivers and anyone else who works on local highways to take part in the demonstration Saturday morning.

She said people will line both sides of Highway 97 near 16th Avenue with traffic control paddles displaying "slow."

"We are on the road every day and we really need our communities to support us," she said.

"I think anybody in this industry has had close calls. We've come home shaking or stood on the side of the road with tears rolling down our face just because things have been frightening."

Participants will line a local highway with their traffic control signs turned to 'slow.' (David Horemans/CBC)

While she says many drivers obey traffic control signs and even politely wave at flaggers, others are in a hurry or texting behind the wheel.

"When we're distracted behind a vehicle, we're actually driving a weapon. That is a large piece of equipment that's coming towards roadside workers," she said.

Prince George, Quesnel rallies

Hudson said Saturday's rally is being promoted through the B.C. Flagging Association and she's had interest from all over the province.

She expects up to 200 people will take part in Vernon.

Rallies are also planned for the same time in Prince George and Quesnel.

None of the demonstrations are expected to interfere with traffic.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.